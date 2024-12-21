Students cheer on Comets during Battle on Granby Street wrestling match

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- While many high school students sat in their classrooms watching the seconds tick down towards winter break, many of Granby's pupils found themselves in the gym cheering on one of their teams.

The Comets hosted the annual Battle on Granby Street wrestling match, holding the event in front of the student body. It created a loud and energetic home atmosphere for the wrestling team on the mat.

"This is awesome," senior wrestler Alex Ruppel said. "Nobody else does this, it gets a lot of people more involved in the sport, it maybe gets more people to come and try out and it brings a lot more awareness for the sport. It gets more people excited about it. It's awesome."

"It's really cool," added junior Alex Fernandez. "A lot of the times, nobody comes to our wrestling matches, so when we have all our friends here, it's just really cool. It's appreciated."

Granby welcomed Bruton, Gloucester and Warwick to its home gym for Friday's match. The Comets picked up three victories to remain unbeaten on the season and the wrestlers say they feed off the energy the packed house brings.

"Listen to this," exclaimed Ruppel. "You don't get that anywhere else. This is awesome. This is a different environment."

"I wrestled in the state finals in front of thousands of people," Fernandez noted. "I think if I wouldn't have wrestled in front of the school last year like this, I would not have been prepared at all, so I think it definitely prepares you for a state environment."