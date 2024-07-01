Tides' Jackson Holliday learning to embrace 'chaotic' 2024 season

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — It's pretty easy for Jackson Holliday to sum up his 2024 season.

"Pretty chaotic," said the Tides' second baseman.

After a meteoric rise through the minor leagues in 2023, the top prospect for the Orioles seemed poised to have his major league breakout in 2024.

Holliday got the call up to Baltimore after hitting .333 with nine RBIs in just 10 games to start Norfolk's campaign this season.

His stay in Major League Baseball, however, saw the infielder struggle at the plate. He went 2-for-34 while scoring five runs and 18 strikeouts.

"When I think about it, I only had 35 at bats in the big leagues, so in the grand scheme of things it's less than a week (in Norfolk)," Holliday said. "So it's hard to kind of grasp in that department."

The 20-year-old was optioned back to Norfolk on April 26. As Holliday began to get into the groove again in the 757, the Orioles announced he would go on the injured list on June 14 with right elbow inflammation.

"To have that taste of the big leagues and want to be back up there so badly," he said, "then to have something to happen to my arm it's definitely a little bit frustrating."

The constant ups and downs, contrasted with his blistering season in 2023, can cause mental strain for a player trying to regain his spot on a major league roster. Holliday, who's father Matt was a World Series champion and seven-time All Star, has learned how to take the climb back up in stride.

"Be grounded, be present in the moment and in the day," he said. "I think that's the best I can do."

It's also helped to be in a clubhouse with numerous players who are in the same position and facing some of the same hurdles.

"Guys like (Kyle) Stowers and Terrin (Vavra), guys that I'm able to lean on in this clubhouse," Holliday said. "Guys who have been up and down, it makes it a whole lot easier."

After missing nearly two weeks of games, Holliday returned to the lineup on Tuesday in the Tides' series against Charlotte.

He's hitting .269 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 54 games for Norfolk this season. In a year filled with ups and downs, Holliday embracing the unknown with another at bat coming around the corner.

"You know that baseball is a game of failure," he said. Just trying to bounce back and enjoy playing because hopefully I'll be able to do it for a long time."