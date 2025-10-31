Tidewater Community College hoops set for inaugural games

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- This past winter, Tidewater Community College announced it would launch a men's and women's basketball program, giving student-athletes in the 757 and beyond an additional option to continue their careers.

Since then, the Storm have been working towards their first games and the wait is over this weekend as both teams will tip off their inaugural seasons.

The squads will hit the floor at the Hoop Here, Get There Tip Off Classic at Howard Community College this weekend. The Storm men will open Saturday against Howard CC at 8 p.m., following the women's match-up with Howard at 6 p.m. Both teams will be back in action Sunday, with the men taking on CCBC at 10 a.m. and the women tipping off against Montgomery at noon.

Fans will get the chance to catch Tidewater's teams in action during their first home games next Friday at Churchland High School in a double-header against Prince George's Community College. The women tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the men's game to follow.