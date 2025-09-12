Top retired hoops coaches visit Norfolk this weekend for good cause

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's been months of planning, preparing and working, but for Jeff Jones, all that's left now is the execution of his plan.

Jones will host his inaugural Legends Gala at Chartway Arena Friday night, followed by a coaches clinic at the venue Saturday morning. The event will bring some of the most successful retired coaches to Norfolk to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Thursday afternoon saw Jones putting some finishing touches on the set up as he prepares to welcome some of college basketball's biggest names.

"It's fun," Jones said. "It's like having a big game coming up. As I used to always be told growing up in Kentucky, 'the hay's in the barn.' It's kind of the last minute details, everything being put together, but the game plan is in."

Friday night's gala gives attendees quite the experience. They'll get to hear from Roy Williams, Gary Williams, Jim Boeheim, Bob Huggins, Bruce Weber, Tubby Smith and Phil Martelli. Former Georgia women's head coach Andy Landers will also take part, as will Old Dominion legend Nancy Lieberman. All seemed happy to be a part of the first event that Jones hopes will only continue to grow.

"It's not like I was twisting anybody's arms," the former Monarchs' head coach noted. "These guys are hall of famers, and basically, for each of them, it took one phone call and I felt very grateful and appreciative."

The fight against cancer hits home for Jones. He's a prostate cancer survivor himself and has been active with Coaches vs. Cancer throughout his career. The former head coach said he's making sure to remind himself why this event is being held.

"Cancer is such a terrible disease and everybody it seems like, and the older I get, even more, is touched by this disease," Jones noted. "One of the things in the war against cancer is these funds that we're helping to raise. It's so, so so important. It's going to research, it's going to transportation."

The gala will feature dinner, a sit-down with each coach, a silent auction and paddle raise. Saturday's coaches clinic is for coaches of all levels at Chartway Arena and gets going a 9 a.m, with registration at 7:30 a.m.