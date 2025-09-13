UVA sets single game total yards record, sinks William & Mary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- Mike London has experienced plenty of highs and lows on the sidelines at Scott Stadium. Chalk up Saturday to the latter category, as William & Mary fell victim to a UVA squad clicking on all cylinders.

Virginia set a program record by gaining 700 total yards in a 55-16 rout of the Tribe. The Cavaliers bounced back from last week's defeat at NC State to improve to 2-1, while London and William & Mary fell to 1-2.

The Wahoos started fast, leading 21-0 early in the second quarter before the Tribe tasted the scoreboard. Tyler Hughes found Devan Thompson for the 79 touchdown strike to get the scoring started for William & Mary, one of just two offensive scores for the team on the afternoon. UVA kept it foot on the gas, holding a 42-7 lead at the half.

After forcing the Tribe to punt, the Cavaliers set another record early in the third quarter. Harrison Waylee took the handoff and burst through the line, outrunning everybody to the endzone for a 97-yard touchdown rush, breaking the previous record of 96-yard set by Mikell Simpson in the 2008 Gator Bowl against Texas Tech.

Noah Brannock scored on a six-yard QB keeper to account for the other William & Mary touchdown, while the Tribe picked up a safety mid-way through the final frame as well.

Thompson paced the William & Mary receivers with 108 yards on five catches and the long score, while Brannock was the Tribe's leading rusher with 35 yards on nine carries.

Waylee led the Cavs with 151 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Noah Vaughn also eclipsed the century mark, gaining 101 yards on the ground on eight carries. 11 different receivers tallied at least one reception for Virginia, with seven players pulling in multiple catches.

The Wahoos' 700 total yards break the program record of 691 set back in 1968. They are just one of five teams this year to reach the 700 plateau.

London's squad gained 263 total yards on the afternoon and just 59 rushing yards. The Tribe was just 2-of-13 on third down attempts and did not force a UVA punt during the game.

William & Mary returns home next Saturday to face Charleston Southern at 4 p.m, while Virginia welcomes Stanford for its first ACC contest of the season at 7:30 p.m.