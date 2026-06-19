UVA's Elliott visits Norfolk Sports Club as jamboree's keynote speaker

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Norfolk Sports Club often gets high-profile speakers for its annual jamboree and Thursday's 79th annual event was no different.

Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott was the evening's featured guest.

"It's awesome," Elliott said of being invited to speak. "You're talking about one of the oldest sports clubs in the country and to have the opportunity just to be invited and be part of the event.. I'm truly honored to be here."

The celebration was held at Old Dominion's Chartway Arena and honored some of the top performers from the Hampton Roads athletic scene. Elliott's goal was to join in the celebration and let the attendees know more about the man behind the coach.

"Really just a better understanding of who I am so that you have a better understanding of how we operate at UVA," the head coach said of his message Thursday night. "Also just a message of encouragement. You've got a lot of folks that are doing something that's challenging. They're giving up their time and their resources to support somebody else so really just encouraging them and letting them know that the person that they see in front of them is one of the individuals that's been helped along the way."

Elliott's visit to Norfolk is one of many he's made to Hampton Roads during his tenure in Charlottesville. His hope is to have a strong presence in every corner of the commonwealth and to create a pipeline for the 757's talent to Scott Stadium.

"In an area that's been known to have a tremendous amount of talent over the years, we really want to make end roads building relationships and just prove to the top talent in the state that they don't have to leave and they don't have to go beyond Charlottesville," Elliott noted. "It's really important for us to have a strong presence in the 757."

The Cavaliers shined during Elliott's fourth season at the head of the program. UVA won a program-record 11 games in 2025 and finished atop the ACC standings. He also has noticed the success of Old Dominion's program and the job Ricky Rahne and his staff has done leading the Monarchs.

"I'm glad they're not on our schedule, to be honest with you," the head coach smiled. "They have a history of being the giant-killers, but it just goes to show that not only are they able to step up and be successful against Power Four opponents, but they're also taking care of business at their level and doing it the right way."

Rahne was among Thursday night's award winners, receiving the J. Roy Rodman Memorial Award as the state's outstanding collegiate coach.

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