Virginia Duals return to Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- One of the oldest and most prestigious wrestling matches in the country is returning to the Hampton Coliseum for its annual festivities this weekend.

The Virginia Duals will open its 45th edition Friday morning in another highly-anticipated event. Around 50 high schools and numerous college teams will be on hand to compete in a handful of divisions.

Organizers held a press conference in the lobby of the coliseum on Tuesday as the annual meet nears. Poquoson, Great Bridge and Grassfield were all represented with their respective head coach in attendance.

The Virginia Duals was the first wrestling meet of its kind, bringing the idea of John Graham to life back in 1981.

Action on the mats takes place Friday and Saturday and will begin Friday morning at 9:00 AM.