Virginia Tech athletes' personal property stolen during ODU rival game

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University faced off Virginia Tech in their big rival football game.

When it was over, as they had in 2018 when the Monarchs knocked off the then-No. 13 Hokies 49-35, fans streamed on to the field in celebration. ODU is 2-12 in its history against Power Five programs, but 2-2 against Tech.

During game time it was reported that items were stolen from Virginia Tech's athletes' lockers.

VT Football released the following statement:

The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night. The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment.

ODU Football Team released the following statement:

ODU Athletics has been working with Virginia Tech and the Old Dominion Police Department since we became aware of the theft of personal property of a few Virginia Tech student-athletes on Friday night. ODU athletics sincerely apologizes to Virginia Tech, the Virginia Tech athletic administration and the young men who had items stolen. The ODU Police Department is working diligently to resolve this incident.

