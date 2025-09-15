Virginia Tech fires Pry a day after loss to Old Dominion

BLACKSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Saturday night saw Brent Pry and Virginia Tech lose in dominating fashion to Old Dominion. Less than 24 hours later, Pry was out of a job.

The Hokies announced early Sunday afternoon that Pry had been relieved of head football coaching duties, effective immediately.

"We appreciate Coach Pry's efforts and service since 2021," university president Tim Sands said in the school's release. "Unfortunately, the results on the field were not acceptable and a change in leadership is necessary."

Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery will take over as head coach in an interim capacity.

"Board of Visitors members J. Pearson and Ryan McCarthy have been charged by the rector, John Rocovich, to work with university leadership and AD Whit Babcock to develop a financial, organizational and leadership plan that will rapidly position the Virginia Tech football program to be competitive with the best in the ACC," Sands continued.

Pry went 16-21 at the head of the Virginia Tech program, his first college head coaching job, 10-21 against power conference opponents. The Hokies are out to their first 0-3 start since 1987, Frank Beamer's first year at the head of the program. The fired head coach released a statement following his dismissal that read in part:

"On behalf of Amy and our entire family, I want to thank President Sands, Whit, and the Virginia Tech community for giving me the opportunity to lead this proud football program. Coaching at Virginia Tech has been an incredible honor and a chapter of our lives we will always cherish.

"To the outstanding young men I have been privileged to coach, you have left a lasting mark on me and my family. Your hard work, resilience, and commitment to excellence—on the field, in the classroom, and as members of the community—have been inspiring every single day. To the dedicated assistant coaches and support staff, I am grateful beyond words. Your sacrifice, professionalism, and loyalty keep this program running and create the foundation for everything our players achieve."

Fans' displeasure was evident Saturday before the game even kicked off. Pry was audibly booed when introduced on the jumbotron and it did not take long for many in the crowd to boo the head coach and team during the debacle against Old Dominion. The Monarchs jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead, capping off a four quarter stretch that saw Tech outscored, 62-0, by Vanderbilt and ODU.

Patches of holes could be spotted throughout the stands after halftime Saturday and those patches grew larger as the contest progressed, especially with Old Dominion's lead swelling to as large as 32 points.

Pry replaced Justin Fuente, who departed prior to the end of the 2021 season. His head coaching debut saw the Hokies fall at Old Dominion, 20-17. Pry and Monarch head coach Ricky Rahne were both on James Franklin's staff at Penn State prior to leading their own respective programs, with Rahne as the offensive coordinator and Pry as defensive coordinator.

With losses to South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Old Dominion ushering in its season, Virginia Tech looks to turn the page Saturday when the Hokies host Wofford at Lane Stadium.