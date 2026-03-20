Woodside product Barksdale emrbacing freshman role with UVA

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTKR)- Growing up in Newport News, Silas Barksdale always dreamed of taking the March Madness stage.

"It's a surreal feeling," Barksdale said. "Not being able to play, but being able to experience this is awesome. Growing up watching March Madness, you just always wanted to be a part of it. It's a great feeling."

Barksdale was a redshirt during the season, but that hasn't stopped his growth as a college basketball player. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, he's used the season to adjust to the college game with one of the nation's top programs.

"I feel like I have gotten much better, helping the team in may ways," Barksdale noted. "Helping them get ready for the games that are coming up and prepare for different positions."

"He's really helped us at practice," added senior center Ugonna Onyenso. "Silas is a really good player. I'm looking forward to what his career is going to look like because he knows how to play."

Some of that comes from his high school days, where Barksdale helped to lead Woodside to back-to-back state crowns in 2023 and 2024. He credits the Wolverines' program for getting him ready for environments such as the NCAA Tournament.

"I feel like that has prepared me as just becoming a man," he noted. "Being able to take moments like this and just being able to be prepared, confident in myself."

Barksdale doesn't just have confidence in himself, but has confidence in his coach as well. Initially a VCU commit for head coach Ryan Odom, the Woodside forward opted to make the trip down I-64 to ensure Odom would be his head coach.

"First thing I said to him, I said 'I don't want to be coached by anybody but you,'" Barksdale recalled. "I feel like I didn't even have to think about it. I think that my decision was quick. I believe in Coach Odom."

The former Wolverine has a belief in the program's leader, as well as the process the head coach has him following, knowing one day it will be him taking the floor under the NCAA Tournament lights.

"He's been a great teammate and just a great support system and his time will come," said senior guard Malik Thomas.

"I can't wait to take the floor and play as hard as I possibly can," Barksdale said. "I'm just preparing for that moment for next year. Hopefully we can continue to win and continue to be in March Madness every year that I'm in a Virginia jersey."

UVA takes the court against Wright State Friday at 1:50 p.m in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

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