People Taking Action: Local breast cancer survivor running for a cause

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - There's a quick pep before the North End Run Club hits the streets. And in this huge crowd of runners making their way from their meeting place at Cox High School is breast cancer survivor Inge Thieleman, training for this weekend's Rock and Roll Half Marathon at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

"I work a 10-hour shift, and after my shift I get off work, I go run. After my run, I go door to door for donations for St. Jude for the children," Inge told us.

She has a special connection to those kids fighting cancer. Three years ago, Inge was treated for breast cancer. The mother of three continues to take a daily pill form of chemo.

And for others in a similar battle?

"My message to them is get up every day and try the best you can do. Do the best for yourself, for others. Don't look back; look forward. The future has a lot to offer. Don't ever give up - fight to the end!"

This is not Inge's first time doing this. This is her 16th Rock and Roll Half Marathon, raising more than $20,000 for St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, and she says there's one thing that keeps her going.

"I'm tired, I'm exhausted, but when I think about these kids, it keeps me going. It gives me all the energy in the world to go forward and do what I have to do for them," she said.

She says running for them gives her peace of mind.

"You know, I go to bed at night and I say, 'Okay, I can sleep good because I know I did my deed.' And it's not just that - the Lord gives me the strength. God gives me the strength every day. I pray to Him every day. I say, 'Lord, please - guide me through this.'"

For those reasons, News 3 presented Inge with a People Taking Action award, along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

"Oh my God! Thank you!"

And immediately, Inge asked if she could instead take that gift card money and donate it to St. Jude.

