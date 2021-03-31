People Taking Action: Local woman gives exuberant response to being honored!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - News 3 first caught up with Kintrell Devin, her arms loaded down with Easter baskets, in the parking lot at New Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Portsmouth.

She was trying to figure what is going on as we approached her with cameras rolling.

"I am kinda surprised!"

The surprise stems from an email from Cynthia Ballard, who wrote, "I nominated you because you go above and beyond in the community. Since COVID-19 started, she has been feeding the elderly home-cooked meals."

There's more: The reason we found Kintrell loaded down with Easter baskets is because she's been out shopping with others to round up as many decorated and stuffed baskets as they can to hand out to kids in the community who normally might not get one.

Plus, earlier this month she helped organize an effort to get water, canned goods and other supplies to Texas during that severe winter storm that left countless residents without power. Kintrell explained why she took action.

"And I believe it takes a village, so it may be a neighboring village or a village little further out, but we needed to help them," she explained.

In addition to the Easter baskets handed out Saturday in the parking lot at New Mount Vernon Baptist, on that same day because of her efforts, they're going to be taking out into the community 1,000 meals that have been donated from a Portsmouth caterer.

For all those reasons, News 3 presented Kintrell with a People Taking Action award.

"Oh my goodness! Wait... wait a minute! Oh my gosh!" she exclaimed. "I couldn't do it without the community, I could not - all of our names should go up here! You have just floored me... wait a minute!"

And then I told her we weren't finished. News 3's community partner, Southern Bank, also wanted to present her with a $300 Visa gift card.

"Are you kidding me? Are you serious?"

Related: Norfolk entrepreneur inspires other young people to be successful

On top of all this work Kintrell does in the community, she works security at a local school.

How does she squeeze it all in?

"When you have a big heart, you figure it out."

To nominate someone for a People Taking Action Award, click here.