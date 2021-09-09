HRT bus driver called 'guardian angel' for his heroic actions

NORFOLK, Va. - “I’m weak..."

Sometimes, words don’t come easy.

“I’m sorry I don’t have more to say, but this is overwhelming,” says a humble Kelvin White after we showed up to give the Hampton Roads Transit bus driver a People Taking Action award.

“I’m sorry... wow! I really can’t believe you guys did this," he said.

It probably seems crazy because only a week before, News 3 asked Kelvin for an interview after he saved a little girl wandering in traffic on Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.

“She appeared to be about 2 to 3 years old, and she was walking on the opposite side of the street toward the traffic heading in her direction," he recalled.

He pulled his bus over and ran over to the little girl, using his orange safety vest to flag traffic away from her.

“She was blessed that he was the one who was down there that day and that he was looking out for her.”

“You must be an angel or something because you have a knack for showing up where people need you," we said.

"This is God’s work, not me," Kelvin replied.

His co-workers beg to differ.

"He’s what you would want in an operator - he represents the agency and loves it, and [he's] an overall good guy," said one.

Another co-worker added, “Kelvin’s been through a lot the past few years, and he’s always here and he’s always looking out for all of us.

Kelvin told us that at the beginning of this year, he got a clean bill of health, beating cancer and COVID-19, the latter of which had him out of work for 24 days.

And we wanted Kelvin’s year to continue to be on the upswing.

In addition to the People Taking Action award, our community partner, Southern Bank, gave him a $300 Visa gift card for his heroic actions.

