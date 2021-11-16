People Taking Action: Remembering our veterans while working up a sweat!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - They're raising the bar. Actually, they're literally lifting it at Elev8 Fitness in Virginia Beach.

It's your chance to do thrusters, burpees and box jumps while remembering our veterans. This Saturday morning, gym owner Amanda Cabrera is hosting a workout benefiting Wreaths Across America and its mission of placing a holiday wreaths at the gravesites of our veterans.

"So, it's just a great opportunity for everybody to come together; to remember the sacrifice that's been made for us, get a good workout in and to also make sure they're not forgotten."

There's a tie-in to Veterans day, which is Nov. 11 on the calendar. Each of the three different workout is 11 minutes featuring a variety of exercises with 11 reps.

Some of the exercises include push-ups, sit-ups, kettle-bell swings. And it's OK if there are some you not too fond of - you can substitute certain exercises.

The workout is this Saturday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. at Elev8 Fitness off Laskin Road. The cost is $15 to support Wreaths Across America.

For how this gym is taking action for our veterans, News 3 presented Amanda with a People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

She was very grateful.

"Oh my gosh! Thank you! I didn't know. Sneaky - you're sneaky. Thank you so much!"

