People Taking Action: She'll dress up as a superhero to get her point across!

HAMPTON, Va. - It's a drive-thru food distribution service at Tarrant Middle School, but it's not just for the students.

Just ask Edwina Forrest, the Director of Food and Nutrition Services for Hampton Schools.

"Oh, no! This is for any student up to age 18 years old. They can come to any of our curbside sites," she explained.

This is just one of 29 food distribution sites for the Hampton City Schools system, and Edwina is person coordinating this huge effort. Families can pick up a breakfast, lunch and hot meals, too.

Edwina stays busy: Distributing donated bags of food from the local food bank to the community, playing Santa visiting a school cafeteria staff to drop off holiday treats, and yes, even dress-up for School Lunch Hero Day.

"It's having fun marketing our programs, so if that's what it takes to get students to select a breakfast or select a lunch, I'll dress up anytime!"

Why the extra stuff?

"I love what I do, I really do. I honestly believe that feeding the kids and making a difference is what it's all about, and it's my purpose," she said.

Someone sent News 3 an email nominating this superhero.

"She is caring and compassionate, going above and beyond and since the COVID-19 transition to virtual learning. Ms. Forrest has truly showed up her superstar leadership. She recognized the struggle of most parents to provide meals, and she was driven to make sure we did our part to provide," part of the email read.

For those reasons, News 3 presented her with a People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

The recognition brought on a few tears from Edwina.

"Just to be appreciated, I mean.. again, I love what I do, and just to touch the lives of the kids every day and knowing that they need the food, it makes a difference and I have an excellent team that works with me to make this happen," Edwina told us. "I mean, we know hungry kids can't learn, and we try our best to get the food they need to the kids."

