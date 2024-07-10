Kids in Hampton Roads learn about careers in aviation through the 'Sky's the Limit' event

NORFOLK, Va. — There are a plethora of jobs in the airline industry, from being a pilot to working in air traffic control. On Wednesday, kids from across Hampton Roads got a little taste of what they can expect from a career in aviation at the “Sky’s the Limit” event at Norfolk International Airport.

Participants with the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Virginia and the Achievable Dream Academy in Newport News got the opportunity to learn about all things aviation with the help of Breeze Airways.

“We have a really good crew here that's willing and dedicating their time to teach the kids about what we do and how we do it and why we do it,” said Cody-Ryan Cleaver, an onboard charter representative with Breeze Airways.

Most of the kids in attendance come from at-risk neighborhoods, and some of them have never been on a plane before. They got to experience all aspects of flying through a mock flight, a tour of the tarmac and the hangars, and the opportunity to talk to professionals in the field about the industry.

Breeze is the only airline based in Norfolk. Representatives say this makes them a good fit to assist with the event. The airline professionals News 3 talked to say it’s never too early to begin to think about your future.

“It’s imperative that we work with the local schools, with the Boys and Girls Clubs, with the parents, with the children themselves [to] show them those opportunities, show them what’s available in their hometown,” said Chris Jones, Norfolk International Airport’s Chief Communications Officer.

One person in particular is a testament to that. Breeze Pilot, Captain Glen Lane, got his pilot's license at 17 before graduating from Old Dominion University.

“To give back to the community, especially to kids who aren’t exposed to aviation, is something I enjoy doing,” he said.

As a pilot, he’s flown to five continents and seen the whole world. He says he would love to inspire these kids to live that same dream.

“No matter where you live, where you come from, you can achieve your dreams. And if I can inspire someone today then I’ve done what I wanted to do,” Lane told News 3.

For some kids that News 3 spoke to, those lessons might have worked.

“I wanna be a pilot!” one child said.