One dead in service truck, car crash on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-64 Wednesday.
Around 2 p.m., a Safety Service Patrol truck was driving eastbound on I-64 near Exit 247 in Newport News when it was rear ended by a Toyota Camry, according to Virginia State Police.
Deputies say that there was "at least one fatality in the passenger vehicle."
VSP is still investigating.
