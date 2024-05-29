Watch Now
Transportation

Actions

One dead in service truck, car crash on I-64 in Newport News

Interstate 64 / I-64 generic
Posted at 5:01 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 17:01:10-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-64 Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m., a Safety Service Patrol truck was driving eastbound on I-64 near Exit 247 in Newport News when it was rear ended by a Toyota Camry, according to Virginia State Police.

norfolk airport parking may 2024.png

News

ORF adds direct flight to Puerto Rico as record year puts pressure on parking

Anthony Sabella
6:55 AM, May 29, 2024

Deputies say that there was "at least one fatality in the passenger vehicle."

VSP is still investigating.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More transportation news

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway