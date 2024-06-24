WTKR Traffic Log: June 24 - 30

Crash on I-64 near Norview Ave:

The crash heading west bound involved multiple vehicles and closed two lanes, including a shoulder.

Crash on I-464 near Poindexter street:

A lot of multi-vehicle crashes on Monday morning, most likely due to the damp weather. Just a reminder, please drive safely out there. This crash was one of many hold ups near the I-464/I-264 interchange on Monday. It closed down the left lane heading northbound, and contributed to the massive amount of congestion we saw in this area.

Crash on I-264 on the Berkley Bridge:

Another major contributor to the Monday morning traffic. The incident occurred around 6:40 in the morning, and really marked the start of congestion in this area that lasted throughout the morning. Crews were able to clear the crash relatively quickly, but we saw residual traffic as a result.

Crash on Route 602 in Sussex County:

This blocked off all lanes in both directions near Jerusalem Plank road. Alternative routes were made available. The collision occurred just before seven on Monday morning.