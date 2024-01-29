First Warning Forecast: One more round of showers tonight; Cooler, drier start to the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! We have one more round of rain from this system before it exits, then winter makes a return.

Scattered rain showers continue throughout the night, drying out by the Monday morning commute. Overnight lows drop to the low 40s and we’ll be a bit breezy tonight.

Cloud cover and breezy winds stick around majority of Monday, but it will be a mostly dry day. Chilly as high temperatures only warm into the upper 40s.

As winds shift, nuisance tidal flooding will be a concern during each high tide cycle beginning Monday afternoon. Not a lot of flooding, but a little inundation in typical flood-prone areas.

Tuesday gets a couple degrees colder with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll start Tuesday with sunshine before clouds increase in the afternoon ahead of our next system.

This system will bring us scattered rain showers throughout Wednesday, especially in the morning hours. Wednesday will be warmer around 50°.

After that round of showers, the rest of the week and weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures continue to warm up to the mid 50s Friday. Then a dry cold front moves through Friday evening, knocking high temperatures for the weekend down to the mid 40s.

