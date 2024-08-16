First Warning Forecast: Storms and humidity return this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Humidity is still comfortable today but rising over the weekend.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s with low rain chances. A few clouds dotting the skies here and there with a light breeze out of the northeast in the morning, shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Rain chances increase Saturday, but the showers and storms will be isolated. Highest rain chances will be on Sunday as the cold front gets closer. The humidity levels will be noticeably higher.

Dangerous beach conditions will be around all weekend at Ernesto continues moving offshore. A high rip current risk is expected for all area beaches through the beginning of next week.

Much milder weather arrives by the middle of the upcoming work-week. High temperatures are forecast to only reach the upper 70s with low humidity which will make for a very nice couple of days.

Tropical Update

As of 8/16/24 at 5 am

Hurricane Ernesto is southwest of Bermuda. It is expected to strengthen to just below category 3 hurricane strength as it moves north over the Atlantic. High seas and rough surf will be prevalent along east coast beaches through early next week.

