The Tides of Change: How the coastal climate impacts us in Virginia & North Carolina

The First Warning Weather Team is helping you prep for what could be an eventful hurricane season.

NOAA’s outlook for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to November 30, predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal season. Our team has more insight on what weather conditions to expect this summer.

WATCH: Will Hampton Roads and northeast N.C. have a rough 2024 hurricane season?

Will Hampton Roads and northeast N.C. have a rough 2024 hurricane season?

WATCH: What is tidal flooding and why does it happen so often in Hampton Roads?

What is tidal flooding and why does it happen so often in Hampton Roads?

We also looked into how climate change is impacting treasured regions in our area, including Outer Banks beaches and Tangier Island.

WATCH: Can OBX beaches withstand erosion?

Can OBX beaches withstand erosion

WATCH: Residents fight to save shrinking Tangier Island

Residents fight to save shrinking Tangier Island

Our team also hit the history books and looked into the origins of two vital bodies of water: the Chesapeake Bay and Lake Drummond.

WATCH: The iconic Chesapeake Bay started with a meteor

The iconic Chesapeake Bay started with a meteor

WATCH: The mysterious body of water in Hampton Roads that catches fire underground

The mysterious body of water in Hampton Roads that catches fire underground

You can watch the full show by clicking play on the video player above.