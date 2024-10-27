First Warning Forecast: Tracking the 60s, 70s and 80s this week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will trend about 10 degrees cooler today, with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. A spotty shower is possible, especially across North Carolina.

After a cool start Monday, expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s to start the work week. There is a Frost Advisory in effect for some of the area. If you have any outdoor plants, make sure to cover them or bring them inside.

Temperatures will warm up on Tuesday, with highs reaching the low 70s.

If you enjoy this warmth, you’re going to love Wednesday! Temperatures will soar to the upper 70s.

Halloween is on track to be the warmest we've had since 2019. Right now, we’re forecasting a high of 80 degrees, with dry and sunny conditions.

It’s hard to believe it’s November already, but it will be a warm start to the month, with highs in the upper 70s.

Tropical Update:

Meteorologist April Loveland

