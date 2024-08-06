Youngkin declares state of emergency in Virginia ahead of Tropical Storm Debby impact

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Debby moves up the coast.

While the impact in the commonwealth is expected to be mostly rain, flooding and wind, declaring a state of emergency allows various agencies to take quick action to mitigate risks to people and property.

12 million people under flash flood warnings from Tropical Storm Debby

“As we prepare for Tropical Storm Debby, I urge all Virginians and visitors to stay informed, follow local emergency guidelines, and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their families and communities. There is the potential for strong winds, heavy rains, and possible flooding across regions of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Debby is expected to hit Virginia on Thursday or Friday, bringing with it potentially several inches of rain.

'We always prepare in advance:' Hampton Roads preparing for possible impacts from Debby

Most of the region should see 3” to 6” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly for Thursday and Friday. Winds will kick up Thursday and Friday but should remain below tropical storm strength, according to News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson.

North Carolina officials are also preparing for Debby's impact — Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Monday night.

NC Gov. Roy Cooper issues State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

Virginia residents are encouraged to make a plan in advance of the storm, prepare an emergency kit and stay informed by following the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on all social media platforms.

From the governor's office:

Recommendations for Virginians

Make a plan. Plan in advance a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. Additional planning resources are available at vaemergency.gov/prepare/make-a-plan .

Prepare an emergency kit. For a list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain your household before, during, and after the storm visit: VAemergency.gov/emergency-kit.

Stay informed. Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on X and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.

For more information about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats visit: VAemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes.

