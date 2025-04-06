Heartache for Virginia Beach funeral home as Dominion Energy's high-voltage lines go up

Some property owners in Virginia Beach, like those at Walton Funeral Home, say newly installed high-voltage transmission lines and poles are too close for comfort.

"It used to look — there were trees. There were a couple of hundred-year-old oaks, just foliage. It was beautiful," said Walton Funeral Home owner Joseph Walton as he walked around his property. "It looks like an industrial area now, as opposed to a place of serenity and peace. You see the poles. You see the wires that are dangerously close to my building... You know we poured a lot into this [business] over the course of the last 60 years. And I get kind of teary when I talk about it. It just hurts to see it like this."

We Follow Through What should We Follow Through on next? Web Staff

Walton's heart is at the funeral home property. He grew up on the land while his parents built the business he now runs.

Last year, he told News 3 that the days for serenity at the funeral home were numbered due to construction from Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. A spokesperson for Dominion Energy said that the project is more than halfway complete and on track to be finished in late 2026.

On Saturday, Walton showed News 3 what's changed.

"So that encompasses my entrance, the entirety of my parking lot, essentially that land belongs to them now," Walton said as he pointed out the new high-voltage lines that Dominion wired this weekend. "I can't do any improvements to [the area] without their permission, I can't have any structures on the property, the only thing I can do is pay taxes on it and then pay my electric bill . . . They've damaged our property, they've damaged our business, and it's just incredibly disheartening the way that they've handled this."

A spokesperson for Dominion explained that the property is essential to help connect 174 offshore wind turbines to the grid to provide carbon-free power to 660,000 homes. Saturday, that spokesperson stated: "We're not taking any land from the landowner. The right-of-way is needed for the new transmission lines to cross the property, adjacent to the existing lines."

That spokesperson previously told News 3: "We have to be sensitive to the people whose community and property will be impacted by this project. These property owners are making an important contribution to Virginia’s clean energy transition. They are playing an important role in delivering carbon-free power to more than 660,000 Virginia homes. We believe it’s important to treat them fairly and respectfully."

Dominion had made offers to Walton to purchase an easement. When they couldn't agree, Dominion said, as a last resort, it used eminent domain, meaning the company was allowed to gain access for a particular public use. The courts will decide what's fair compensation for Walton.

Now, Walton and his attorney are preparing for a trial that will determine the amount of the compensation.

"What's fairness and what's just compensation when Dominion Power takes property from a citizen of Virginia Beach for a public use like this?" asked Stephen Clarke, an eminent domain attorney for Waldo & Lyle who represents Walton. "You know we're not here trying to stop the project. We understand the purpose for this project, we understand the need for electricity and Dominion providing that, but for us and for our client, it's really a matter of treating people fairly."

Although construction already changed the funeral home property, Walton said he wants his voice heard.

"It's not just me. It might be Walton Funeral Home, Joseph Walton today, could be you tomorrow," said Walton.

The trial is scheduled to begin April 14.