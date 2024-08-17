'We lost the battle last week:' Virginia Beach business loses some property to Dominion Energy wind project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dominion Energy's Offshore Wind Project has stirred up mixed reactionsfrom the community. It's a project WTKR has reported onextensively. Some in Virginia Beach have new concerns as the company's project has to pass through private property.

"It's almost like seeing part of you being torn away. I mean I grew up in this building. As a young boy when my father would bring me here I would play with my toys in this room and obviously on the grounds," said Joseph 'Frank' Francis Walton, licensed funeral director, owner and manager of Walton Funeral Home in Virginia Beach.

Since 1968, the Walton Funeral Home has called Holland Road home. It was first run by his parents and, now, Frank Walton as a way to help grieving families.

"We've enjoyed the privacy, we've enjoyed the serenity," said Walton.

But Walton says the days for serenity are numbered and he's the one grieving a loss.

"I just don't know how I am going to respond with those trees going away and those monopoles taking their place," said Walton. "We lost the battle last week. They've got early access to the property."

Trees on the Walton Funeral Home property will soon be taken down for Dominion Energy to install high voltage transmission lines across the building's entrance and parking lot. Walton and the company tried to come to an agreement when Dominion Energy sought to purchase an easement across the property. The company said it initially offered more than $20,000.

"This is always the starting point of our negotiations, a third-party market value appraisal," explained a Dominion Energy spokesperson.

"We have had some offers from them since then and none of them have been close to what we feel is just compensation," said Walton.

When they couldn't agree, Dominion turned to the courts to mediate a settlement in a process called eminent domain. The company needed to have a public purpose, or use, to take private property and convert it like this.

A spokesperson for Dominion explained that the property was essential to help connect 174 offshore wind turbines to the grid to power 660,000 homes.

"We have to be sensitive to the people whose community and property will be impacted by this project. These property owners are making an important contribution to Virginia’s clean energy transition. They are playing an important role in delivering carbon-free power to more than 660,000 Virginia homes. We believe it’s important to treat them fairly and respectfully," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that eminent domain is a last resort.

"Our first priority is always to reach a mutual agreement with every property owner, and we make every attempt to do so . . . Through cooperation and good faith negotiations, we’ve reached mutual, voluntary agreements with 95 percent of the property owners along the CVOW transmission route, and every property owner has been fairly compensated," said the spokesperson. "[In cases of eminent domain] the property owner will be compensated for the right-of-way as determined by a jury, unless the parties decide to settle the matter."

Four of 68 impacted properties, including Walton's, are going through the eminent domain process for this project. In a few years neighbors in Sandbridgecould see similar impacts if another Dominion wind farm project connects more offshore wind turbines there.

"What do you think will happen to your business?" News 3 reporter Erika Craven asked Walton.

"I don't know. We hope for the best," he replied.

Walton hopes he'll still be able to reach an agreement with Dominion, but right now that's not providing much comfort.

"It's the small business person versus a giant. It feels futile sometimes to try and fight something in that particular vein," said Walton.

Walton will be compensated for the taking but he doesn't know how much that will be yet. A compensation trial is scheduled for April.