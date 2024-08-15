Dominion Energy acquires $17.7 million lease off the coast of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dominion Energy announced Wednesday that they secured a second lease in Virginia beach of 176,505 acres.

The lease will support anywhere from 2.1 gigawatts to 4.0 gigawatts of offshore wind energy generation, according to Dominion Energy.

The company says the lease provides them the option to deploy additional wind turbines to help the electrical growing demand.

"Offshore wind is critical to our all-of-the-above approach to meet the unprecedented growth of our customer electric demand over the next decade," said Robert M. Blue, chair, president and chief executive officer of Dominion Energy. "Winning this lease area gives us another low-cost option to meet that growing demand while providing our customers with reliable, affordable and increasing clean energy."

Back in June, News 3 saw a close up of Dominion's Energy current project that consists of 178 wind turbines, including two test turbines that have been up and running since 2020. Dominion energy, says that the company's focus remains on completing it by 2026.

In July, the company also acquired a 40,000 acre-area off the coast of Kitty Hawk, N.C. to build another offshore wind farm.

At this time, the company does not have an estimated timeline or cost for development of Kitty Hawk or the new leasehold.