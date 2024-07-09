Dominion acquires lease to build offshore wind farm off Kitty Hawk coast, concerning Sandbridge residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — On Monday, Dominion Energy announced that they're acquiring the lease for the 40,000-acre area to build another offshore wind farm — this time off the coast of Kitty Hawk, N.C.

If the federal government approves their plan, a landing site could sit on the sand of Sandbridge, allowing crews to run power lines onshore.

Sandbridge Beach has been called a sanctuary by retired people and property owners; however, the announcement of a future offshore wind farm landing site is a big concern for people living here who fear their beach will become a construction sight.

Gabrielle Mack lives in the area and thinks that these changes are a little too close for comfort.

"Usually children are walking and running and riding bikes and families are walking to and from the ice cream shop and this is going to be a construction sight," said Mack.

Mack is worried her retirement plans here might turn out to be anything but relaxing.

"I happen to live in that condo right there and we are very concerned about the vibrations and what that could do to damage our building and our investments here I mean it took me a long time to get here," explained Mack.

Mack says the safety of others is also a concern.

"It's all going to supposedly be underground and under the beach but how far they're talking about voltage high voltage cables only a few feet under the ground," Mack said.

Mack says the access in and out will also be a problem.

"If there's only one way of traffic in and out, that means our emergency services our fire departments everything has to compete with what's going on," said Mack. "If there's a problem where there's an accident or some issue we don't have a way to go around it,"

We asked Dominion Energy why the Sandbridge community. Here's what they said:

"We do not currently have the electric transmission infrastructure necessary along the northeast coast of North Carolina to land the cables in reasonable proximity to the CVOW-SOUTH lease area. Future cable landings in North Carolina would require network upgrades to prepare the grid there to receive offshore wind generation. Network upgrades are determined by our regional transmission organization PJM which coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity,"

Regarding the concerns of the citizens, Dominion Energy told News 3 they're aware of the concerns from the Sandbridge community about the proposed landing site.

The company says they plan to work with the city of Virginia Beach, the state, and the community people who live here to come up with a plan.

"This isn't something that's going to be done overnight and then you won't see anything there is going to be a long long-lasting impact," said Mack.

The future landing site will be brought up by residents during the next Sandbridge Civic League meeting next month.