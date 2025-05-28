Blue crab population in Chesapeake Bay falls to 'distressing' low, CBF says

Following strong 2024 numbers, the blue crab population in the Chesapeake Bay has fallen to the second-lowest number in recent history, according to a new report shared by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

The report, from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and Maryland Department of Natural Resources, said the 2025 survey estimates 238 million crabs in the bay. The lowest number was reported in 2022 at 226 million. (The annual survey began in 1990.)

Watch previous coverage: Blue crab ban back on for Virginia crabbers after ban lifted in summer

Blue crab ban back on for Virginia crabbers after ban was lifted in summer

“The latest blue crab numbers are extremely distressing. Blue crabs are a staple on our plates, in our water, and in our culture," said Chris Moore, executive director of CBF Virginia. "We must protect them in order ensure their important role in the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem and preserve sustainable harvests for the most valuable commercial fishery in the Bay.

All types of crab counted in the survey — adult males, adult females, and juveniles — saw declines in population, according to the report.

The CBF notes that the blue crab population is impacted by weather trends, predators and the availability of local habitats, which can all impact the population.

As far as recommendations go, the CBF is asking Virginia to reduce its blue crab harvest and add protections for male crabs.

"Waterman are hanging on because there getting high prices because there's so few crabs" Ludford mentioned.

Unfortunately, the supply side of that equation is not going to favor low prices any time soon, especially at restaurants.

"Who really suffers here is the consumer" said Chris.

Chris says 30 years ago he was able to crab and pull tons. Now he'll catch 3 to 6, 10 on a good day.

Chris Moore the Virginia Executive Director, Chesapeake Bay Foundation says right now it's unclear what the root cause could be but they believe predators like blue catfish pose a big threat to blue crabs. Along with polluted runoff that harms young and spawning crabs.

Bay leaders believe Virginia should reduce it's blue crab harvest and consider additional protections for males. Some Waterman don't agree.

"We just keep getting hit with more regulations and no improvement. I worry about the future and the crabbers" Ludford expressed.

The organization also suggests that the federal government should fully fund programs and agencies like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that support regional clean water initiatives protecting blue crab habitat.