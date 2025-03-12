Job help for local veterans expands reach in wake of Defense Department layoffs

Two years ago, WTKR News 3 began investigating the resources available for out-of-work military veterans in the community.

With recent federal job cuts (and more looming), I checked back in with the Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center to see if more veterans are seeking assistance.

"Yes, an increase in foot traffic and phone calls," said Sultan Camp, who runs the center.

Camp explained ever since word of job cuts came from Washington, part of the Trump administration's efforts to reduce government spending and shrink the federal workforce, his team has been busy trying to help.

"We have seen that uptick of those folks that are trying to be proactive in terms of what's going on with the federal and DOD employment space," he said.

With layoffs of up to 15% of the Defense Department on the table, many veterans are anxious — however, Camp advises against letting fear take over.

"The biggest thing is that understand that there are people in your corner. So, don't let that anxiety lead to paralysis," he said.

The center offers a variety of resources, including weekly mini job fairs, resume and interview coaching, and new skills training. It also hosts events that pair job seekers with hiring managers, such as a happy hour mixer I visited last year. The mixer provided a relaxed setting for veterans and their spouses to connect with vetted companies.

"We've built an ecosystem in which all you have to do is come in and you can grow your professional network exponentially," Camp said.

In 2025, the center has expanded its network of employers to connect more veterans with their next job.

"Organizations like the Retail Alliance, that's outside of the D.O.D. space, just once again, to enable our military community to thrive," Camp explained.

The center recently became one of only 27 in the nation to receive a Blue Star Outpost designation, joining a national nonprofit network focused on helping veterans and transitioning service members. The designation comes with a $15,000 grant.

"That grant is going to go so far in helping our military community in the area thrive through obviously, employment," Camp said.