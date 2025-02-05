Newport News family increases reward for information following son's murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The tragic murder of a Newport News teenager remains unsolved — on Tuesday, his family announced an increase in the reward for information related to the case.

In an emotional plea for justice, the Mosley family is taking matters into their own hands following the tragic murder of their son, Nasir Mosley.

The 19-year-old was killed unexpectedly on July 15 2024. In an effort to find his killer, Brian and Amanda Mosley, Nasir's parents have decided to increase the reward for information that could lead to an arrest, raising a total of $11,500.

As they reflect on their loss, Brian Mosley made a promise to his wife, Amanda, in the confines of their son’s childhood bedroom filled with cherished memories.

"It’s going to be okay, baby. I promise," he reassured her, echoing the family’s determination to find closure.

The couple vividly recalls the moments after Nasir’s death, including a frantic search for him and a ping that led them to a devastating discovery in Hampton.

"We were trying not to believe his car was in the water," Brian said, recalling the moment they traced a phone ping near Buckroe Beach and Fort Monroe where Nasir had crashed his vehicle before losing his life.

Nasir Mosley, known as "Nas," is remembered as a joyful and trustworthy individual whose spirit touched many. Amanda said he was just always happy, it took a lot for him to get upset. Despite the happiness he brought to their lives, the Mosleys are grappling with unanswered questions nearly six months after the incident.

Frustrated by the lack of information, the Mosleys have decided to actively push for information.

"I just want answers, that’s all, so I can be at peace," Amanda said.

Amanda and Brian have raised $10,000 of their own money to give to anyone who can give them information that leads to an arrest for their son's killer. Hampton Police have already set aside $1,500 in their own reward, bringing the total to $11,500.

Recognizing that financial motivation can encourage people to come forward, Brian and Amanda have vowed to keep increasing the reward amount.

"It’s going to go up, up, and up until somebody comes forward," Amanda expressed.

Their fight for justice extends beyond just monetary value.

The Mosleys have founded an advocacy group called "Moms Hurting Around the World," aimed at connecting with other families affected by gun violence. This initiative not only amplifies their pursuit of answers but also seeks to support others grappling with similar pain.

Call to Action

The Mosley family remains steadfast in their mission to find Nasir's killer and honor his memory.

They urge anyone with information regarding Nasir’s death to reach out to the Hampton Police or contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.