Virginia Beach residents vote to raise taxes in the city to fund flooding projects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach voters approved a proposal to raise taxes in the city to fund flooding projects.

The referendum item on this year's ballot will fund 21 projects in the city in 10 years to fight flooding at a cost of more than $500 million.

The city said it would take 40 years to fund the projects under current revenue streams.

The average property owner can expect to pay an additional $10 to $14 a month in real estate taxes, according to the city.

Several city council members who are normally opposed to raising taxes supported the measure, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, who cited the threat flooding poses on the city.

