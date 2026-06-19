Sail 250, Harborfest, Juneteenth: Events info, traffic/transit, weather and more

Sail 250, Harborfest 50, and Juneteenth celebrations converge on Hampton Roads this weekend, promising to bring countless people to the region for the sights, sounds, food, and more.

News 3's guide brings together everything you need to know about the weekend weather, traffic concerns and transit options, and all activities and events — whether you plan to join the celebrations or not.

A live look at the fleet of ships ahead of the Virginia Parade of Sail:

Live blog:

June 19, 6:42 a.m. — Reporting aboard the Chilean Navy's Esmeralda

News 3 Traffic Anchor Conor Hollingsworth reports on ship parade aboard the Chilean Navy's Esmeralda

News 3 Traffic Anchor Conor Hollingsworth gave an update on the ship parade aboard the Chilean Navy's Esmeralda. The steel-hulled, four-masted barquentine was first constructed in Cádiz, Spain back in 1953. This ship will be one of the last in the fleet for the Virginia Parade of Sail.

Conor says he's already seen a number of countries represented aboard the ships set to participate in the upcoming parade, including Uruguay, Paraguay and Germany.

June 19, 6:05 a.m. — People gather near Lesner Bridge to see ship parade kick off

People gather near Lesner Bridge to see Virginia Parade of Sail kick off

The sun has risen and the boats gathered near the Lynnhaven Anchorage have become more visible. News 3 reporter John Hood spoke with an official who hopes this display inspires the next generation.

“I hope they’re inspired by the cadets that are aboard. It’s cadets from the Coast Guard Academy that are actually crewing the ship, under the guidance of a permanent crew, but they’d be inspired to know the young people that are there today, learning to serve their country,” he told News 3.

June 19, 6:04 a.m. — Looking ahead to the Virginia Parade of Sail route

Looking ahead to the route for the Virginia Parade of Sail

News 3 anchor Erin Miller — with ships visible in the background — discussed the upcoming route of the Virginia Parade of Sail. Ships will begin at the Lynnhaven Anchorage, with the parade starting around 7:35 a.m. After passing by Fort Monroe, the ships will conclude the parade at Norfolk's waterfront, near Town Point Park.

June 19, 5:18 a.m. — Previewing Norfolk's Juneteenth festival; discussing contingency plans amid showery weather forecast

Previewing Norfolk's Juneteenth festival

News 3 reporter Gabrielle Harmon looked ahead to Juneteenth festivities planned to take place at Town Point Park. City leaders said events will continue whether its rain or shine, unless there is lightning.

There will be an opening ceremony at Town Point Park to kick off the festivities. In addition to food vendors, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in educational activities to learn more about the historical significance of Juneteenth.

June 19, 5:03 a.m. — Fleet of ships seen anchored near Lesner Bridge

Fleet of ships seen anchored near Lesner Bridge ahead of historic ship parade

Several ships scheduled to participate in the historic Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail on Friday were spotted anchored near the Lesner Bridge. Many of the vessels were lit up, making them visible before sunrise.

News 3 Virginia Beach reporter John Hood said he recently saw a large group of people preparing to sail aboard the USCGC Eagle (WIX-327), the ship set to lead the parade.

Events information:

Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail

Dozens of international tall ships along with hundreds of recreational and military vessels will sail through Hampton Roads in commemoration of America's 250th anniversary.

The fleet of ships will sail 26 nautical miles from the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel (CBBT) to downtown Norfolk.

On Friday, the ships will set sail at 7 a.m., beginning with the hoisting of national colors. The USCG Barque Eagle will be the first tall ship to depart at 7:35 a.m.

America 250 Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail route: When and where to catch the ship parade Web Staff

All times are local and approximate; schedule subject to change based on conditions. Click here for updated viewing information and event details.

Juneteenth celebrations

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed enslaved people that they were free — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Across Hampton Roads, a variety of events will continue to honor and celebrate this important occasion.

America 250 Juneteenth in Hampton Roads: Events celebrating freedom, progress, Black culture Web Staff

Harborfest 50

Harborfest will include the Sail250 Virginia Parade of Sail and a series of events at Town Point Park.

A fireworks show for Harborfest is scheduled for June 20 at 9:30 p.m. According to the Festevents website, it will be one of the largest waterfront pyrotechnic displays on the East Coast.

This year’s Harborfest will also feature stunt comedy performances, acrobatic acts, a family-friendly DJ set, and RC boating competitions. More than 50 food and beverage vendors will serve a variety of dishes at Town Point Park, including seafood, Greek food, and North Carolina barbecue.

Transportation information:

To help ease traffic congestion in popular destinations such as downtown Norfolk, Hampton Roads Transit will offer free transportation services on select routes throughout the weekend.

Transportation HRT offers free transportation options during a busy upcoming weekend Conor Hollingsworth

Interactive Traffic Map

Current weather forecast:

First Warning Forecast: Rain & storms for the start of Sail 250 & Juneteenth

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to expect mostly cloudy skies today with showers and storms building in this morning and moving out this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times with a risk for localized flooding. Highs will only reach the low 80s today, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, but it will still be muggy.

The weekend looks good! We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will also be less humid this weekend, compared to the end of the work week.

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