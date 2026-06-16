HRT Offers Free Transportation Options During A Busy Upcoming Weekend

NORFOLK, Va — Hampton Roads Transit is preparing for a busy weekend as several major events are expected to bring thousands of additional visitors to the region. Juneteenth, Harborfest and Sail 250 festivities are all scheduled during the same three-day period, creating what transit officials expect to be one of the busiest weekends of the summer.

"We do expect several thousand more people than we're used to, but we're ready for that," said HRT spokesperson Thomas Becher during the agency's annual Media Day.

To help ease traffic congestion in popular destinations such as downtown Norfolk, HRT will offer free transit services on select routes throughout the weekend.

"Juneteenth is always free, and that's on all our modes of transit, bus, trolley, light rail, ferry, as well as our paratransit," Becher said. "On the 20th and 21st this coming weekend, in support of Sail 250, Harborfest and the Portsmouth Seawall Festival, we're offering free fares on the light rail and ferry only."

While riders can take advantage of free light rail and ferry service on Saturday and Sunday, regular fares will still apply to bus routes those days. According to Becher, road closures associated with downtown Norfolk events will limit bus operations, making the light rail and ferry the preferred transportation options for festivalgoers. With increased ridership expected, HRT is also increasing its security presence throughout the transit system.

"We will have uniformed transit security officers working during that time," Becher said. "They'll be available at stations, on light rail trains and at ferry docks."

The free ferry service will continue on Monday as Sail 250 events conclude and the tall ships depart Hampton Roads. However, free light rail service will not be offered that day.

"In support of the departure of the tall ships," Becher said, explaining the reason for the extended ferry promotion.

For those planning to drive to downtown Norfolk, several parking garages will be available throughout the weekend:



MacArthur North Garage

MacArthur South Garage

Town Point Garage — 110 W. Main St.

Waterside Garage — 50 Martin's Lane

Fountain Park Garage — 130 Bank St.

Main Street Garage — 230 E. Main St.

Boush Street Garage — 112 W. City Hall Ave.

During HRT's Media Day, transit officials also discussed several upcoming initiatives, including the launch of Go Mobile and plans for transit center expansions. Additional details on those projects will be shared in upcoming News 3 morning broadcasts.

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