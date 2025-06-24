140-year-old Rosenbaum Fence Company named Small Business of the Year on Coast Live

HAMPTON, Va. — The Small Business of the Year Awards celebrate the critical contributions of small businesses and entrepreneurs across the Hampton Roads region.

Each year, the Hampton Roads Chamber, in partnership with the Small Business Development Center of Hampton Roads, celebrates outstanding small businesses from across the region, and awards one the ultimate title of the Hampton Roads Regional Small Business of the Year!

Today, we recognize The Hampton Roads Regional Small Business of the Year for 2025, and Small Business of the Year for the Peninsula: Rosenbaum Fence Company.