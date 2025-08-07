Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Comedian Quincy Carr's "Crash The Party" event to benefit ODU Speech Clinic on Coast Live

Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Comedian Quincy Carr and Dr. Stacie Raymer, Chair, Department of Speech Pathology at ODU, discuss the upcoming "Crash The Party" comedy show to benefit the ODU speech and hearing clinic.

12th Annual Crash the Party
Fundraiser and Comedy Event
Tickets here: eventbrite.com

Benefitting: The Old Dominion University Speech and Hearing Clinic
www.odu.edu/speech-hearing-clinic

Saturday August 9
5:30-11pm
Crowne Plaza, 4453 Bonney Rd., Va Beach
Hosted by Quincy Carr
With Anguz Black and Halton Jordan
Special Guest Tone Hollywood, 100.5 The Vibe

