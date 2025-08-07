Comedian Quincy Carr's "Crash The Party" event to benefit ODU Speech Clinic on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Comedian Quincy Carr and Dr. Stacie Raymer, Chair, Department of Speech Pathology at ODU, discuss the upcoming "Crash The Party" comedy show to benefit the ODU speech and hearing clinic.

12th Annual Crash the Party

Fundraiser and Comedy Event

Tickets here: eventbrite.com

Benefitting: The Old Dominion University Speech and Hearing Clinic

www.odu.edu/speech-hearing-clinic

Saturday August 9

5:30-11pm

Crowne Plaza, 4453 Bonney Rd., Va Beach

Hosted by Quincy Carr

With Anguz Black and Halton Jordan

Special Guest Tone Hollywood, 100.5 The Vibe