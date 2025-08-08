Creative Well Arts Foundation opening doors at new gallery on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, va. — Tessa Hall Duquette and Monica Turley discuss the opening of Creative Well Arts Foundation's first gallery, and how the new space will connect artists with each other and the community.

The Creative Well Arts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, opened its doors in the former 17th Street Marketplace space in July. The 2,500-square-foot building, on the corner of Mediterranean Avenue and Virginia Beach Boulevard, features five artist studios, a rotating art gallery and a multi-use classroom centered on therapeutic arts education and community connection.

Founded by artists Turley and Tessa Hall Duquette, the foundation was made possible through donors, grants and tax-deductible donations.

For more information, visit creativewellarts.org or follow the organization on Instagram or Facebook.

The foundation’s Garage Gallery’s first show, “Where is the Color: A Solo Exhibition by DKANE,” is scheduled for 6:30 - 9 p.m. Aug. 8.