15th Annual "Guns and Hoses" hockey game set to draw crowds to Norfolk Scope Arena on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Marco Myers, Director of Entertainment for the Norfolk Admirals, and Lieutenant Mike Johnston from Norfolk Fire-Rescue join Coast Live to discuss the upcoming 15th Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Game, held every year as a friendly competition between the Norfolk Police Department and Norfolk Fire-Rescue to benefit charity.

This year the proceeds of the game benefit the charity Vigilant Watch.

15th Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Game

2 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

7 p.m.

Norfolk Admirals vs. Florida Everblades

Norfolk Scope

norfolkadmirals.com