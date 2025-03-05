15th Annual "Guns and Hoses" hockey game set to draw crowds to Norfolk Scope Arena on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Marco Myers, Director of Entertainment for the Norfolk Admirals, and Lieutenant Mike Johnston from Norfolk Fire-Rescue join Coast Live to discuss the upcoming 15th Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Game, held every year as a friendly competition between the Norfolk Police Department and Norfolk Fire-Rescue to benefit charity.
This year the proceeds of the game benefit the charity Vigilant Watch.
15th Annual Guns and Hoses Charity Game
2 p.m.
Saturday, March 8
7 p.m.
Norfolk Admirals vs. Florida Everblades
Norfolk Scope
norfolkadmirals.com