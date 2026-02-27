A Double Dose of Alison Sweeney on Hallmark on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA--Alison Sweeney from Days of Our Lives fame stars in two all-new original Hallmark movies. Romance at Hope Ranch and Sugar and Vice: A Hannah Swensen Mystery are set to premiere on consecutive

weekends, beginning this Saturday, February 28th. Her second film about a beloved baker sleuth, Hannah Swensen airs on The Hallmark Channel Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Sweeney is also executive producer for both movies, having developed the project and shepherding through its final cut.

