A Gala Full of Wishes on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s a semi-formal gala featuring a cocktail hour, open bar and plated dinner, a Casino Night, and specialty raffles. The event is the main fundraiser for The Connect with a Wish organization that provides services and programs for foster children in Hampton Roads.
2025 Wish Upon A Star Gala
Saturday, March 29th, 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM EDT
The Westin
Virginia Beach Town Center,
4535 Commerce St
Virginia Beach
