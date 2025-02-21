A Gala Full of Wishes on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s a semi-formal gala featuring a cocktail hour, open bar and plated dinner, a Casino Night, and specialty raffles. The event is the main fundraiser for The Connect with a Wish organization that provides services and programs for foster children in Hampton Roads.



2025 Wish Upon A Star Gala

Saturday, March 29th, 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM EDT

The Westin

Virginia Beach Town Center,

4535 Commerce St

Virginia Beach

