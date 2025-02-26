A Home to Thrive on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—St. Mary’s Home has provided care for individuals with disabilities for 80 years. What began as an orphanage at The St. Mary’s Church in Downtown Norfolk has transformed into a person-centered non-profit providing dietary, education, and transportation services for the disabled. The home also has comprehensive residential care on-site for 100 individuals.

April Woodard spoke with Shannon Edsall and Kim Bierce, who shared some” mission moments” of inspiration that have occurred throughout the years at St Mary’s Home.

