HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Quincy Carr is celebrating 13 successful seasons and 75 Quality Comedy Shows in Hampton Roads. As a longtime friend of the Coast Live show, Quincy has consistently brought his unique sense of humor to the program for the past eight years. Known as the King of Quality Comedy, Quincy is also excited about the release of his documentary, originally shot in 2010 but previously shelved.

April Woodard recently sat down with the comedian to discuss this significant milestone.