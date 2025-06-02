A Story about Lucy on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—A new book penned by brother sister duo, Lawrence and Sally-Anne Roberts explored how music can turn bad days into good ones. Children’s book, Lucy Sings on Lucy Street was inspired by Robert’s mom, Lucimarian who used music as a coping device while living through the depression in the 30’s.

Music has always played a powerful role in the siblings' household, which also included sister, Good Morning America anchor, Robin Roberts who wrote the epilogue of the book.

Lucy Sings on Lucy Street is published by Harper Collins and is available online and at book stores.

P:resented by: Harper Collins Publishing

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-A new book penned by brother sister duo, Lawrence and Sally- Anne Roberts explored how music can turn bad days into good ones. Children’s book, Lucy Sings on Lucy Street was inspired by Robert’s mom, Lucimarian who used music as a coping device while living through the depression in the 30’s.

Music has always played a power role in the siblings household, which also included sister Good Morning America anchor. Robin Roberts who wrote the epilogue in the book.

Lucy Sings on Lucy Street is published by Harper Collins and is available online and at book stores.