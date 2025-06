HAMPTON ROADS, VA—If you're a parent searching for a fun summer camp for your school-aged kids, the Kroc Center in Norfolk offers some great options to keep them busy.

The summer programs offer a variety of fun, educational, and skill-building options at the center. There are also discounts for Kroc members.

Coast spoke with Membership Manager, Ashlee Allen, and Assistant Program Director, Marleen Brewster, about the summer programming.

