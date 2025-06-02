Watch Now
Chef Jacqui shares her delicious pulled chicken BBQ recipe on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Jacqui Renager from Performance Foodservice Virginia joins Coast Live to share a summer pairing that's perfect for outdoor gatherings: pulled chicken BBQ sandwiches, served with a dirty soda!

Chef Jacqui's pulled chicken BBQ recipe:

  • 2 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce, plus more for serving
  • 1/2 cup packed light or brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup bourbon
  • 1/4 cup Italian dressing
  • 1 tsp. Smoked paprika
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Potato Buns or Slider Buns for assembly
  • Coleslaw, for serving

In a slow-cooker, combine chicken breasts, barbecue sauce, brown sugar, bourbon, Italian dressing, and paprika. Season with salt and pepper.
Toss until well coated, then cover and cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 6 hours.
Shred chicken and serve on buns with a drizzle of barbecue sauce and a spoonful of coleslaw.

Chef Jacqui shares the "Texas Hold 'Em" Dirty Soda recipe from Fizz Fusion in Windsor, Virginia:

  • 1 can of Dr. Pepper or Diet Dr. Pepper
  • 4 Tbsp coconut coffee creamer
  • 1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
  • Ice
  • Lime slice to garnish

Add ice to glass. Pour soda leaving ¼ glass empty. Add coconut creamer and squeeze of lime. Enjoy!

Learn more at CookingWithJacqui.com.

