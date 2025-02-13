Actress Lucy Boynton talks "A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actress Lucy Boynton joins Coast Live to discuss "A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story," a four-part drama series about the last woman hanged in Britain — a harrowing story that changed the nation forever.

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story is a compelling true crime drama telling the hidden story of Ruth Ellis and exposing the timeless British obsessions of class, sex and death. Set in 1955 in the glamorous and intoxicating world of London club-land, Ruth found acclaim, aged 28, as the capital's youngest club manager. But her success soon unraveled as she became entwined in an abusive relationship with racing driver David Blakely. On trial for his murder, Ruth was condemned to die by a system which judged her for far more than her crime. The series stars Lucy Boynton as ambitious, brave and steadfast Ruth Ellis, the last woman hanged in Britain, as well as Toby Jones, Laurie Davidson, Mark Stanley, and Bessie Carter.

BritBox

"A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story" premieres Monday, February 17th on BritBox.