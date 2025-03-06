Watch Now
Adopt-A-Pet Week: Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society on Coast Live

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chevy Carper and Jasmine Jutras from the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society join Coast Live to highlight some adoptable pets at the shelter and some programs that help the community show support!

Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society
6620 Jackson Lane, Gloucester, VA 23061.
Open Tuesday-Sunday of each week from 12-5 PM
Find your next furry family member at gmhumanesociety.org.

Adopt-A-Pet Week on Coast Live is presented by PetSuites.
For 20 years, the leader of the pack in pet resorts for both dogs and cats.
3 locations in Hampton Roads.
Learn more at www.petsuitesofamerica.com.

