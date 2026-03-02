Adoptable Pets on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's Shelter Pet Week on Coast Live, brought to you by Copper Hurley injury lawyers, and we focused on a fellow named King from Virginia Beach. This mixed dog loves belly rubs and posing for the camera.

The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is flooded with animals who need their furever home.

Sponsored by: Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers
CooperHurley.com
757-333-3333
 
Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center
341 S Birdneck Rd Virginia Beach VA 23451
www.vbacac.com.
(757) 385-4444

