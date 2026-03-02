TikTok Star Confronts Illiteracy on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- In 2021, Oliver James posted a video on his TikTok saying, “What’s Up? I can’t read.” Since going viral, he’s candidly shared his journey. “UNREAD: A Memoir of Learning (and Loving) to Read on TikTok” recounts that in full: from that first video, early childhood, criminality as a young man, the diagnoses he’s now aware of and his mental health, and more.

In a Coast Live interview, James shared that he graduated from high school and became one of approximately 45 million functionally illiterate Americans. At age 32, with big dreams and few tools to actualize them, he dedicated himself to learning the key skill that had evaded him his entire life: reading.

“UNREAD: A Memoir of Learning (and Loving) to Read on TikTok”

By Oliver James

TikTok: @oliverspeaks1