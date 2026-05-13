An Afternoon of Pickelball and Mahjong on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads is a non-profit that offers end-of-life services in a peaceful and home-like environment. With 12 private suites, the center honors each person’s dignity as they transition.
Each year, the HHHR holds a Fun-Raiser at the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club to support the hospice house's mission.
Dink, Draw and Donate
An Afternoon of Pickleball and Mahjong
Sunday, May 31
12 – 4pm
Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club
1052 Cardinal Rd., Va Beach
www.hospicehousehr.org/events
Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads
(757)900-4447(HHHR)
2060 Upton Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
www.hospicehousehr.org
Presented by: Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay