Freedom's Five Course Celebration on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Crafted in partnership with Hampton VA250, The Freedom 250 highlights local talent, history, and community connection and transports guests back to 1776. The event explores the sights, flavors, and cultural spirit of the Revolutionary era.

The Freedom 250

Friday, May 29 • 6 PM - 10 PM

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Celebrate Hampton’s rich heritage and bright future at the Freedom 250 Dinner. A night of legacy, food, and fellowship.



Reception

Live Entertainment

Reenactments

5 Course Dinner

Tickets: THEHRCC.com



Presented by: Hampton Roads Convention Center